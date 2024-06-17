Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,650,521 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.31% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $1,626,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $233.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.