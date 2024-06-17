BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after buying an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $162.58 on Monday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $225.23. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

