Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE BERY opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

