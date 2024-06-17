Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

BETRW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Featured Articles

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

