Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XAIR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.01. Beyond Air has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.36.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

