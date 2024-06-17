BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 10.1% in May

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Get BioVie alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioVie by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Stock Down 3.8 %

BioVie stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 213,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,543. BioVie has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.