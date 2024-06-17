Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $228.83 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.18 billion and $228.83 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $414.96 or 0.00635340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,312.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00040633 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073079 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,720,678 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
