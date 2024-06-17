Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.61. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 208,088 shares changing hands.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $604,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.