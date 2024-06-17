BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.78 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,432.20 or 1.00067725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997148 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

