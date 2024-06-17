BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 9% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $119,963.15 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get BitShares alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000746 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,436,810 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.