Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 32017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $867,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

