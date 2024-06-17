Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BHM stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

