Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

BOW stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $27.49.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

