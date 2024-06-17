Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE BOW opened at $25.69 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Fabian Fondriest purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,999. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabian Fondriest acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at $503,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 over the last three months.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.