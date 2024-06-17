BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66, Zacks reports.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of BCTX opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.