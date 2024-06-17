BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66, Zacks reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BCTX opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

