Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.