Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,270,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,893,397 shares.The stock last traded at $1,797.48 and had previously closed at $1,735.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,360.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,255.24.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

