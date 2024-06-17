Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $335.27

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.27.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $292.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

