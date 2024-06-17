Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$35.00

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

TSE CWB opened at C$41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.74. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$44.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

