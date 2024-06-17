Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $47.67

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,902,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

