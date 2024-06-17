Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $119.67

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.67.
NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of NBR stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $651.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.27.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
