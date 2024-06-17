Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $7.55

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NIO opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.