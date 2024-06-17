Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $7.55

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NIO by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

