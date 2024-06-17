Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT at $59.00

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,244,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

