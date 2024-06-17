Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $57.20

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 10,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $530,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,468.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,568,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 593,529 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.84. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

