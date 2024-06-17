Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $31.00

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TITN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.1 %

TITN stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.