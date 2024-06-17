Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.72 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

