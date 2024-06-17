Brokers Issue Forecasts for FMC Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FMC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.