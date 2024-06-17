Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.53% from the company’s previous close.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 826,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.