California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,079,000 after buying an additional 872,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

