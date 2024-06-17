Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 1.75. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Calix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 26.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

