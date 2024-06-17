Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $11,997,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

