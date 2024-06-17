Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
