Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 2,128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.4 days.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.73. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.