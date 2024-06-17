Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $28.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $17.04 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

