Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,766,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.9 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of CDNAF traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $143.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49.
About Canadian Tire
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.