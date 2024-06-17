Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,766,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.9 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CDNAF traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $143.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49.

Canadian Tire

See Also

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

