Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $30.50 during trading on Monday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

