Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $30.50 during trading on Monday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.
About Cancom
