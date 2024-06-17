CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$0.88.
