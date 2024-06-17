Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $31.70

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $32.74. Capri shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 219,791 shares changing hands.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Capri Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.