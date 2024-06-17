Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$11.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.0 %

CS stock opened at C$8.93 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.94.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold 233,600 shares of company stock worth $2,270,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

