CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
