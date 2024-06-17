CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.