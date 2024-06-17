Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.1 days.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $92.89.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.