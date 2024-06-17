Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.1 days.
Cargojet Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $92.89.
About Cargojet
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.