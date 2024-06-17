CEEK VR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.79 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,611.25 or 0.99731073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04430588 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,335,027.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

