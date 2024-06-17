Celestia (TIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $96.63 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00011343 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $96.63 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,050,410,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,049,972,602.739548 with 191,016,130.489548 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 7.61769696 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $38,733,016.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

