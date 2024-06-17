Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.71, but opened at $56.91. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Celestica shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 403,800 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

