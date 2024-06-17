Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.96, but opened at $58.58. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 431,378 shares.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.