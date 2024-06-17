CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CervoMed will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth $370,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth $5,530,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Stories

