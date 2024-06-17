Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.03 and last traded at $72.41. Approximately 828,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,331,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

Specifically, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

