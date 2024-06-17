China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,937,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,130.0 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $3.35 during trading on Monday. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.
China Literature Company Profile
