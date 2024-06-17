China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,937,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,130.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $3.35 during trading on Monday. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

