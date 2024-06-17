China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Plans Dividend of $1.05

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.0538 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.