China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Plans Dividend of $1.05

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.0538 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
