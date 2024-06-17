Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.90. 298,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,975,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

